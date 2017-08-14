Congress MLAs back Niranjan for PCC seat

Bhubaneswar: As on earlier occasions, Congress MLAs reiterated their demand for appointing senior party leader and former PCC president Niranjan Pattnaik as the next PCC chief before the AICC observers’ team on Sunday, the second day of its assessment of the party’s situation in Odisha.

Earlier in the day, the MLAs and party’s lone Rajya Sabha member from the State Ranjib Biswal met together at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra here and chalked out their strategy to put forth their demand jointly before the observers’ team.

“We met the observers’ team together and placed our demand to make Niranjan Pattnaik the next PCC president,” Opposition Chief Whip in State Assembly Tara Prasad Bahinipati told mediapersons.

Earlier in the day, the team discussed party affairs with former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, former PCC presidents Jayadev Jena and Sarat Pattanayak, Niranjan Pattnaik, Jagannath Patnaik,a Sethy, Rasa Bihari Behera and others.

While some of them were in favour of a change of guard in Odisha Congress, some others wanted only structural changes, sources said.