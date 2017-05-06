Congress MLAs back Niranjan as next PCC president

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice-president Rahul Gandhi convened a meeting with all 16 MLAs from Odisha on May 8 in New Delhi, many of them are willing to entrust Niranjan Pattnaik as the next PCC president, claiming his potential to revive the sinking fate of the old party after panchayat poll fiasco.

Speaking to the media, some Congress legislators today expressed their feelings ahead of their visit to the Delhi durbar.

Congress chief whip and legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, “We are going to urge for a PCC president who have been nourished in Congress culture, the one who knows all party activists, from panchayat to block levels. We need a patient and amiable president; therefore we are hopeful towards Niranjan Patnaik for shouldering the responsibilities very well.”