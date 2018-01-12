Congress MLA Ratan Lal Nath disqualified from Tripura assembly under anti-defection law

Agartala: Five-time Congress legislator in Tripura Ratan Lal Nath, who last month joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lost his assembly membership under the anti-defection law, Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath said here on Friday.

“As Ratan Lal Nath left Congress and joined BJP on December 22, his assembly membership would be disqualified from that date under the Schedule 10 of the Constitution (which deals with the anti-defection law),” Debnath told reporters after issuing an order on Friday.

“State Congress President Birajit Sinha, in a letter, informed MER that Nath had joined BJP and also demanded he be disqualified him from the assembly membership. I have served two notices to him (Nath) to attend the hearings of his case. But Nath informed that he was unwell.

Welcoming the Speaker’s decision, Congress state Vice President Tapas Dey said: “Opportunistic politics must be curbed and value-based politics must be upheld.”

After months of hobnobbing, Nath, former Opposition Leader of Tripura assembly, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 22 last year in the presence of the BJP’s General Secretary Ram Madhav, Assam Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Parimal Sukla Baidya, Tripura BJP President Biplab Kumar Deb and a host of party leaders.