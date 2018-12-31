Congress MLA Naba Das Gets Clean Chit In Porn Viewing Slur

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Ethics Committee which probed the allegation against Congress MLA Naba Das of viewing porn, with the Assembly in session, gave a clean chit to him.

In December 2015, Congress MLA from Jharsuguda Naba Kishore Das was suspended for seven days for watching obscene video content on his mobile phone inside the Assembly.

Notably, a local TV channel, broadcasting the Question Hour, shot Jharsuguda MLA Das, watching a porn clip. However, Das had claimed that he accidentally opened the YouTube application while browsing his phone.

After a hue and cry, the Speaker had referred the allegation to the 28-member Ethics Committee, headed by Ranendra Pratap Swain and asked the panel to submit its report “at the earliest”. The panel prepared a nine-page report at a meeting held on Dec 18.

As per the committee report, the concerned media channel failed to submit the visual showing the MLA watching porn videos on his mobile device in the House.

The Junior Engineer (JE), who was in charge of the CCTV installed in Assembly, had produced the CCTV footage before the Ethics Committee on Dec 15 showing no such act by the MLA.

Based on the written statement of the Assembly official and the media channel editor, the ethics committee gave a clean chit to Das.