‘Congress has lost Opposition party status in Odisha’

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Congress MLA and leader of opposition Narasingha Mishra today stated the party has lost the Opposition status after the Orissa High Court disqualified party’s Sundergarh legislator Jogesh Singh on Tuesday.

A political party needs one tenth of total seats of the House for Opposition party tag. As per the rule, Congress needs 15 members to become the Opposition party. However, after disqualification of Sundergarh MLA Jogesh Singh the Congress’ strength has come down to 14, Mishra stated.

The State government has to take the final decision whether they want a Leader of Opposition post or not, he added.

The High Court disqualified Jogesh Singh while hearing petitions filed by BJP candidate Sahadev Xaxa and another voter Ajay Patel on grounds of submitting fake caste certificate while filing nomination for the 2014 Assembly Elections.