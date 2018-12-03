Congress looted everything: Amit Shah

Pratapgarh: The BJP president Amit Shah has lambasted Congress for looting everything.

Shah in Pratapgarh targeted Congress over UPA era corruption cases. He said Rahul Gandhi-led party faces corruption charges on land, air, space, water and even underground.

The BJP president in his bid to blunt the edge of Congress in the forthcoming State Assembly elections on December 7, targeted the party over UPA era corruption cases.

Shah said the list of corruption done by the Congress party is too long. It was responsible for ISRO and 2G in space, Westland Helicopter scam in the air, Adarsh society on land, Shah said mockingly.

The campaigning in Rajasthan has touched a feverish pitch with political leaders lambasting and mocking at each other over different issues.