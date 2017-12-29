Headlines

Congress Legislator slaps woman constable, get slapped back

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Asha Kumari

Shimla: Congress Legislator Asha Kumari assaulting a woman constable in Shimla was caught in a camera. The video also shows the constable slapping the MLA back.

The MLA was allegedly infuriated after she was denied by police officials to enter a review meeting chaired by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Asha Kumari is the Punjab in-charge of the AICC and won the recently held Himachal Assembly elections from her home seat Dalhousie.

Rahul is in Shimla on Friday to review the party’s performance in the recently held assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. He met party legislators, party candidates and district presidents, to discuss what went wrong in the elections.

The Congress managed to bag just 21 seats, while the BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member assembly.

