Congress leaders meet Rahul in New Delhi

New Delhi: Senior leaders of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) have visited the AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi at his residence here in presence of the state-in-charge BK Hariprasad.

The meeting was convened to hold discussions with them for revamping the party organisation, which has taken a beating in the recent panchayat elections.

Senior leaders Bhakta Das, Narsingha Mishra, Prasad Harichandan, Niranjan Patnaik, Srikant Jena, Jaydev Jena, Chiranjib Biswal, Naba Das and AICC secretary Subhankar Sarkar were also present during the meeting at Delhi durbar.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik before leaving for New Delhi said they were going to Delhi to hold talks on how to strengthen the party organisation. He said he is not interested for PCC president’s post. When asked, some leaders have proposed his name in case of a change of the party leadership, Patnaik said, “I thank them for their support, but I would think a hundred times before accepting the responsibility.”

However, Congress Chief Whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said they want a change in the party leadership and they are going to hold discussions regarding that in their meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Some young MLAS also expressed similar opinions and said Niranjan Patnaik should take over reigns of the party in the State.