Congress leader Raju Mishra shot dead

Jabalpur: Congress leader Raju Mishra and one other person were shot dead by six to seven unidentified gunmen near Parijat Building at Cherital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, at around 10:15 pm on Wednesday. The other person shot dead was identified as Kukoo Sardar.
It was around 10 at night when the assailants opened indiscriminate firing at the victims, completing a total of 14 rounds. The firing led to chaos on the street as people fled the spot to save their lives. Kukoo, 28, was shot in the eye while Mishra was wounded in the stomach.
Local residents rushed the duo to Metro Hospital but they were declared dead by the doctors. Later the police sent the bodies for post mortem.
As per sources, victims were standing at a food stall when the attackers started firing from behind.
The police have recovered bullets and blood samples from the incident site and a forensic enquiry has also been launched into the matter.