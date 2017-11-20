Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies after being in coma for 9 years

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in a coma since since 2008, has died at the age of 72 on Monday.
The former MP and Information and Broadcasting Minister had suffered a stroke and a paralytic attack since the last nine years.
Our deepest condolences on the passing of respected Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, our veteran Congress leader and former union minister. He will be greatly remembered for his contributions, especially to Indian Football. pic.twitter.com/QroFib5PVK
— Congress (@INCIndia) November 20, 2017
The Congress leader served as the president of the All India Football Federation for nearly two decades. A West Bengal strongman, he represented Raiganj from 1999 till he fell ill. He was the I&B minister during Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government. It was during his term Fashion TV was briefly banned for showing “obscene” content.
Dasmunsi, was also the state President of Indian Youth Congress in West Bengal from 1970 to 1971.
He is survived by wife Deepa Dasmunsi, who’s also a Congress leader and former minister, and son Priyadeep Dasmunshi.