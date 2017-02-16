Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik blames indiscipline for poor show

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Congress leader and former Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik today said party leaders themselves are to be blamed for the poor show of the party in the ongoing Panchayat polls in the state.

“We are all to be blamed. The unity among leaders came too late and at the last minute, just before the elections. The party has lost ground even where it was traditionally strong because people could not trust Congress. When they are disappointed with BJD, they chose BJP because they had to vote someone,” he said.

Another veteran leader and former Chief Minister Hemanand Biswal also said senior leaders could not reach people at the right time and campaigning was not well planned.