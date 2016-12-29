PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel shifted to SCB from Choudwar jail for treatment

BApi Sarkhel admitted in hospital

Cuttack: Congress leader Arindam Sarkhel alias Bapi Sarkhel, who was in Choudwar jail in connection with the murder of Seaways Group senior executive Mahendra Swain was admitted to cardiology department of SCB hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of chest pain.

After a proper check-up, he was discharged and brought back to Chowdwar jail.

Earlier on November 18, he was arrested for his alleged links in the murder case.

On last Monday, Jagatsinghpur district and sessions court had rejected his bail plea. The bail plea was rejected with the reason that following the investigation was under progress more accused persons are being arrested in the case granting bail to the alleged conspirator of the case will appear unreasonable, so the session court rejected the bail petition.

 

