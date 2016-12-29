Congress to launch protest over demonetisation from Jan 6

New Delhi: The Congress will launch a nationwide protest over demonetisation and corruption charges against BJP led government in centre from January 6, party sources said.

The Congress will start a three-phase nationwide agitation from January to protest against demonetisation and corruption charges against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first phase will start from January 6, said Congress Communication Department in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

At least 115 people have died due to demonetisation. The RBI has become the Reverse Bank of India, and in 50 days, 135 times rules have changed, Surjewala added.

Notably, on November 28, a nationawide shutdown called by opposition parties against demonetisation.