Congress, JMM call for Baripada Bandh tomorrow

Baripada: The Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have given a call for Baripada Bandh on Wednesday in protest against the incident of killing of a young businessman on Thursday night.

The Bandh will be observed as mark of protest against what they called the police inaction, and the failure to nab the culprits of the crime even after two days of the crime.

While JMM Mayurbhanj district unit president Pintu Maiti alleged that anti-social activities and incidents of crime are on the rise in the town, Mayurbhanj Congress president Pradeep Kumar Rath stated that the killings of Prof Sudhir Mohanta last month and the recent killing of a young businessman named Parthasarathi Das have created panic in the minds of the people of otherwise-peaceful town of Baripada.

So, it is time to protest and the Bandh call is justified, they claimed. And Mayurbhanj Bus Owners’ Association, Baripada Bus Owners’ Association and different social and business organisations of Baripada have also extended support to the proposed bandh.

On last Thursday night, it may be recalled, Parthasarathi Das, a young businessman of the town, was shot dead at Sukjoda river basin in the Palbani area near NH-18.