Congress hails assembly poll results

New Delhi: The grand old party of India has thanked people for choosing love over hate in the assembly poll results.

Hailing the outcome of assembly elections on Tuesday, the Congress said it is a good showing in the three Hindi heartlands of India.

As the trends unfold, the party appeared set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP. The saffron party is trailing marginally in Madhya Pradesh in a cliffhanger.

The Congress took to its official tweeter handle and said democracy has won, thank you India. You have chosen love over hate. This victory is yours.