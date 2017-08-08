Congress disrupts Rajya Sabha, shows 2 types of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, says it’s “biggest scam of century”

New Delhi: On Tuesday, there were four adjournments within its first hour of proceedings in Rajya Sabha as the opposition along with the Trinamool Congress and the Janata Dal (United), created uproar over the printing of two kinds of 500 and 1000 rupee notes, calling it the “biggest scam of this century”.

Senior leader of the Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad lashed out at the government saying they also ruled the country but never printed two kinds of notes. “We ruled, but we never printed two kinds of notes, one for the party and one for the government,” he said.

On the contrary, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rubbished the claims accusing the grand-old party of making irresponsible statements. “There is no such provision where you flag any paper and say it’s a Point of Order….irresponsible remarks are being made about the currency… Zero Hour is being misused,” he said.

Another Congress leader, Kapil Sibal also targeted the government saying “Today we have discovered why the government took the demonetisation decision. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) prints two kinds of notes in different sizes and designs.”

However, the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi raised questions on the source of the notes.