Congress to have ‘demonetisation’ as a tool for panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to aware the people of the state the effect of demonetization move by the BJP led Modi Government, the Congress party has decided to reach out all the voters by appointing 11 conveners in all districts across the state.

As per the directions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) today convened a meeting of the district presidents and office-bearers of the party at Congress Bhawan here on Thursday, where, OPCC President Prasad Harichandan said that Congress has initiated a step to create awareness among the people of nation against the anti-people works of Modi Government. The AICC has appointed 11 convenors, one for each organizational district, for the purpose.

Further, he said that is quite unfortunate that the Naveen government is supporting such an anti-public move of the government creating cash crunch situation in the society. As such, he said they would also raise issues against Naveen Government in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Moreover, On January 9, the Mahila Congress would stage a rally in protest against demonetisation. Further on January 11, a ‘Jan-Vedna Sammilani (problems faced by public) has been organised at the Talkatore Stadium of Delhi, where the party leaders from the state would also join.

Out of the party’s 33 organizational districts, 19 district presidents attended the meeting.