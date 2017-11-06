Congress demands judicial probe into Kunduli gang rape case

Bhubaneswar: A Congress delegation led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Prasad Harichandan on Sunday met Governor SC Jamir here and submitted a memorandum to him demanding a judicial probe into the Kunduli gang rape case.

Besides Prasad, the team also included former PCC presidents Niranjan Patnaik and Jayadev Jena, and former MP Pradeep Majhi. The team submitted an eight-point charter of demands.

Their demands included a judicial probe into the incident, Rs 50-lakh compensation for the victim, making the medical report of the victim public and a job for one of the victim’s family members.

Speaking to mediapersons, Harichandan said they want justice to be provided to the victim and immediate arrest of the culprits.

Majhi alleged that as Government officials are involved in the incident, the State Government is trying to suppress the issue.