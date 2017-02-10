Congress criticises Raman Singh

Bhubaneswar: A day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh came to the state to campaign for BJP for the upcoming panchayat elections and declared Odisha and Chhattisgarh are brothers, Congress leaders criticised his statements on Friday.

Singh had said, “Odisha is the big brother and Chhattisgarh the younger. If both brothers sit together the Mahandi issue can be resolved.”

At a press conference, PCC president Prasad Harichandan today alleged Singh not to be a brother but enemy of Odisha. He also demanded that if Singh says the states are brothers he should first stop any construction on Mahanadi. Prasad also alleged that BJD and BJP are together fooling the people of the state with their drama. He even condemned BJD’s protest with ‘jal satyagraha’.