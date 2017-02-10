Headlines

Congress criticises Raman Singh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Congress criticises Raman Singh

Bhubaneswar: A day after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh came to the state to campaign for BJP for the upcoming panchayat elections and declared Odisha and Chhattisgarh are brothers, Congress leaders criticised his statements on Friday.

Singh had said, “Odisha is the big brother and Chhattisgarh the younger. If both brothers sit together the Mahandi issue can be resolved.”

At a press conference, PCC president Prasad Harichandan today alleged Singh not to be a brother but enemy of Odisha. He also demanded that if Singh says the states are brothers he should first stop any construction on Mahanadi. Prasad also alleged that BJD and BJP are together fooling the people of the state with their drama. He even condemned BJD’s protest with ‘jal satyagraha’.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.3K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
6.8K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
4.6K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
Anubhav Anubhav
4.0K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
BSNL BSNL
3.7K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
To Top