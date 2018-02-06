Congress candidate Pranay Sahu files nomination papers for Bijepur bypoll

Bargarh: The nomination filing for the Bijepur bypoll ends with filing of nomination papers by Congress candidate Pranay Sahu in the district today.

Sahu was accompanied by hundreds of supporters and senior party leaders for filing the nominations papers at Padmapur Sub-Collector’s office.

Keeping the infighting aside, senior party leaders of the Odisha unit of Congress including Prasad Harichandan, Hemananda Biswal, Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Srikant Jena, Jayadev Jena, Bapi Sakhel and Suresh Routray (Sura) and others join hands and threw a grand rally ahead of nomination filing after attending a public meeting.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved the candidature of Pranaya Sahu over Ripunath Seth as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from 2 – Bijepur Assembly Constituency.

Worth mentioning, BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi filed his nomination papers on Friday, while BJD candidate Rita Sahu, wife of late Subal Sahu, filed the papers yesterday.

The scrutiny will be done tomorrow while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by February 9. Voting for the Bijepur by-poll will be held on February 24 and results will be declared on February 28.