Congress, BJP observe 1st death anniversary of Lulu Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Congress and BJP separately observed the first death anniversary of Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra alias Lulu Mohapatra at different places of the state on Monday.

The two political outfits in Odisha observed the death anniversary of the late Congress heavyweight separately as Mohapatra died as a Congress leader while his kin had recently joined the saffron fold.

OPPC President Prasad Harichandan, former PCC Presidents Niranjan Patnaik, Jayadev Jena and others attended a state-level programme in Bhubaneswar and paid their tributes.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with other BJP leaders including Prithiviraj Harichandan attended the death anniversary programme of Lulu Mohapatra at his native Brahmagiri in Puri district and paid their rich tributes. Hundreds of Lulu’s supporters along with his daughter Upasna Mohapatra and elder brother Lalitendu Mohapatra were present on the occasion.

Many members of Lulu Sena also gathered at Bindu Sagar in Bhubaneswar and observed the Tila Tarpan ritual of the late veteran Congress leader on his first death anniversary.

The tree-time Congress MLA, who was immensely loved and accepted by the youth and students of the state, died on November 6, 2016 due to brain stroke and multiple organ failure.