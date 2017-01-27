Headlines

Congress begins campaigning, releases manifesto

Pragativadi News Service
congress campaigning

Bhubaneswar: The Panchayat elections are fast coming up and all parties have jumped into the clash beginning their campaigning to woo voters. Odisha Pradesh Congress president Prasad Harichandan today began the party’s formal campaigning from the Jayadev constituency alongwith the release of a manifesto.

First the manifesto was released at the Congress Bhawan on Friday and then the PCC president started campaigning from Balianta. The party has promised a democratic and Gram swaraj agenda and criticised the 16 year old BJD rule.

The Congress has promised ration cards, increase of pension to Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 for people over 80, Rs 5,000 pension for farmer families, Rs 3,000 for unemployed youths and Rs 1 lakh support for SHGs. Apart from the populist promises, it has also claimed to restrict sale of alcohol and turn villages with 1000 population into revenue villages.

In its list of BJD failures, the manifesto cites issues from Kalinganagar killings to Gumduma killings, Dana Majhi issue to JE in Malkangiri.

