Cong wave in Rajasthan?

Jaipur/New Delhi: The Congress was leading in 102 seats in Rajasthan assembly election.

The BJP is trailing behind with a lead in just 71 seats.

The Congress party after wresting Chhattisgarh from BJP and giving a nosebleed to the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh, it is riding the crest of a wave in the state.

Poll observers are now calculating what went wrong with BJP leading to its defeat in the state.

They maintained that this was the turn of the incumbent Vasundhara Raje to be dethroned. One of the reasons for the defeat of Vasundhara government is that it was inaccessible to the common man.