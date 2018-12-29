Cong using loan waiver ‘lollipop’ to cheat farmers: PM

Ghazipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Congress is using loan waiver ‘lollipop’ to cheat farmers.

He advised the farming community to beware of such “lollipops”.

The Prime Minister while addressing a rally here asserted that he is the “chowkidar” (guard) and will not allow “thieves” to get away.

Modi said his government was committed to uplift the poor and added that such people are trying to gain instant political mileage by such offers.

Modi said even before the 2009 (Lok Sabha) polls, they (then Congress government at the Centre) offered lollipop like loan waiver.

The Prime Minister said the previous Congress-led UPA government did not even implement the Swaminathan Commission report.