Cong supported 1984 anti-Sikh riot perpetrators: Amit Shah

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at the Congress and accused them of harbouring infiltrators.

Addressing party workers at ‘Booth Sammelan’ here on Sunday Shah said in Assam alone 40 lakh infiltrators were identified.

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots the BJP president alleged that the party secretly supported the perpetrators of the massacre.

He accused the Congress of harbouring  the perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

It is proved that the massacre was committed by the leaders of the party, the BJP president said.

