Cong stakes claim to form govt in MP

Bhopal: The chief of Madhya Pradesh Congress, Kamal Nath, met Governor Anandiben Patel and staked his party’s claim to form the government in the state.

He said on Wednesday that his party has staked claim to form government.

Kamal Nath had earlier written to the Governor urging her to give him an appointment so that he could stake his party’s claim to form government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has said he will consider it as a privilege if he was chosen as the CM.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Scindia is one of the contenders to the post of chief minister.