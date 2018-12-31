Cong in soup as BSP demands withdrawal of Bharat bandh cases

New Delhi: The Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is in a fix after BSP demands withdrawal of ‘Bharat bandh’ cases against its party members.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday demanded that the cases filed during the ‘Bharat bandh’ held on 2 April 2018 for SC/ST Act 1989 in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh be withdrawn.

Observers maintained that the failure to reconsider their decision will impact on the prospects of outside support to Congress by BSP in the states.

The Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections with a thumping victory defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party by a convincing margin.

The BSP is threatening to reconsider their support to the Congress in these days which could prove a deadly precursor to the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019.