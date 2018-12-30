Confident about election victory: Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina is confident of a third straight term in a face-off against an opposition whose leader is in jail charged with corruption.

In her media reactions after casting vote at the Dhaka City College centre on Sunday morning, Hasina said that she is confident about winning the 11th parliamentary election.

“The boat (her party symbol) will win,” the Bangladesh Prime Minister said, adding that she believes the people of the country will vote for the boat to help continue the development journey.

Responding to media queries, Hasina said that she is “certainly confident”. When asked if she would accept any outcome of the election, the Bangladeshi PM said, “Obviously we’ll accept it.”

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been hobbled by the absence of its leader, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, 74, who has been in jail since February on corruption charges.