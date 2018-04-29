Conductor beaten black and blue for sexually assaulting girl in moving bus

Nilagiri: A girl student was allegedly misbehaved in Odisha by conductor of a private bus she had boarded to go home on Sunday.

The incident took place in the moving bus near Jamana Chhak in Nilagiri area of Balasore district.

The girl student from Cuttack was on her way to home when the conductor of the vehicle sexually assaulted her.

The girl got down from the bus midway that was heading towards Udala in Mayurbhanj district from Bhubaneswar and informed her family about the incident over phone.

Her family members intercepted the vehicle at their village and beat the conductor black and blue.

However, no police complaint has been lodged so far in connection with the incident.