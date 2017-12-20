Condom Ad row: Rajasthan HC issues notice to I&B Ministry

New Delhi: Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to the central government on a petition challenging the advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banning condom advertisements on television during day hours.
A division Bench of Rajasthan High Court comprising Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Dinesh Chandra Somani has issued the notice to Centre on a petition challenging the advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting banning television ads for condoms during prime time hours.
The Petition has been filed by an NGO, Global Alliance for Human Rights, which has been working for the welfare of HIV +ve patients since 2012.
On December 12, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued a directive asking broadcasters to telecast condom ads only between 10 PM and 6 AM.
The ministry took the decision after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has approached the ministry of Information and broadcasting (I&B) for withdrawing condom ads that are telecasted during prime time or ‘family viewing time’.
The council received several complaints on the kind of content condom brands show in ads, which may not be suitable for kids and teenagers.