Condition of Kalia has hardly improved, Jaga playing: Pratap Jena

New Delhi: Health condition of Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins, is stable and has hardly improved after the operation; however, Jaga has improved significantly, said Odisha’s Health Minister Pratap Jena today.

“As Kalia is suffering from epileptic fits and being administered dosages for it, he is remaining drowsy and sleepy all the time, following which he has not improved as expected, the minister added quoting the doctors’ statement.

However, the other twin, Jaga, has improved a lot and is active. He is seen playing and taking usual diets, he said.

The State government is providing all kinds of support for treatment of the separated conjoined twins and will do all the needful in future, he added.

Doctors at the AIIMS have been closely monitoring each development in both the twins following their two-stage separation surgery earlier last month.