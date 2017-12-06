Complete disbursement of agriculture input subsidy by Dec 15: Odisha Govt to Collectors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Tuesday directed Collectors to complete disbursement of agriculture input subsidy to affected farmers by December 15. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty reviewed district-wise input subsidy disbursement position during a video-conferencing with Collectors of 29 districts.

As of now, 15 districts have been affected by drought, 24 by pest attack and 19 by unseasonal rains.

According to State Government’s assessment, about 8.5 lakh hectare crop area has been affected by the three disasters hitting farmers this year. The State Government not only issued notifications on the input subsidy, it has also released Rs 718.5 crore to Collectors of 29 affected districts during October-November.

As per the assessment, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Nayagarh have been affected by drought, pest attack and unseasonal rain, whereas 17 districts were hit by two disasters. Remaining six districts were affected by a single disaster. Malkangiri is the only district to have escaped any damage.

During the meeting, Director, India Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, Sarat Chandra Sahu said the State may receive showers during December 7 to 10.

On December 7 and 8, rain and thundershowers are likely at many places over coastal Odisha and at a few places over interior Odisha. Rainfall has been predicted by the MeT department in 18 districts of the state.

The Collectors were asked to create awareness among farmers to safeguard their crops from the rain. They have also been advised to shift their harvested paddy to safe places.