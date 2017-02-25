Competition intensifies for BBSR block chairman seat

Bhubaneswar:: A few hours later the poll counting will come to an end and the State Election Commission (SEC) will publish the results thereafter.Amidst the countdown competition intensifies for Bhubaneswar Block chairman seat after blind speculations revealed 19/19 members won in the respective panchayats are BJD candidates and in this context chairman-to- be relies on the decision of none other than the party high command.

The five phase polling exercised in 19 out of 20 panchayats except Daruthenga, where the residents boycotted the polling process portraying protest over a mishap with BMC due to garbage dumping.

However, the aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to pull the decision on their favor.