Competition Commission slaps Rs 52 crore penalty on BCCI

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India today found the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) guilty of abusing its dominant position and anti-competitive practices and imposed a fine of Rs 52.24 crore.
The CCI hauled BCCI up for preventing other players from accessing the market for organisation of professional domestic cricket league and events. That’s one of the most severe forms of abuse of dominant position, the commission noted.
The penalty on BCCI amounts to 4.48 percent of the average of the relevant turnover of BCCI during the last three preceding financial years.
The Competition Commission of India had first passed an order dated Feb. 8, 2013 in which it had found that the Cricket board abused its dominant position and indulged in practices resulting in denial of market access. The cricket body appealed the matter at the Competition Appellate Tribunal which set aside the order on grounds of natural justice.