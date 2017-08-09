Commissionerate Police seizes 7 gram brown sugar, 1 man arrested

Bhubaneswar: One Subhransu Parida of Radhaballava Sahi in Khurda was arrested by Commissionerate Police on Tuesday for selling brown sugar in Khandagiri here. Khandagiri police recovered around 7 grams of brown sugar from Parida, which he was selling along a road in the area. A two-wheeler was also seized from his possession. A case has been registered against him.

Subhransu used to sell brown sugar in front of Hillsahi Nursing home near Khandagiri Square on a daily basis, as per report.

The state capital has now become a paradise for the drug peddlers as they are trading in brown sugar at a comparative less price from Jaleswar area in Balasore district and selling it at different places in Bhubaneswar.

Now the question is raised as to why the cops are so reluctant in arresting the contraband suppliers from Balasore, as all the accused arrested so far for trading in brown sugar in the state capital, have reportedly traded it from Balasore.