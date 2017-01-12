Commissionerate police released ‘Annual crime statistics’

Bhubaneswar: It is just after the 9th year raising day of the Commissionerate police in the twin city, an annual review for the crime statistics was conducted here in the city on Wednesday.The annual crime statistics for 2016 was released by twin city police commissioner Yogesh Bahadur Khurania in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police PS Ranpise and other police officers.

As per the analysis, a 1.21 percent decline in overall crimes was figured out as compared to crime rate in the year 2015. After relaeasing the review report, Khurania said that in the year 2017 the top priorities would be providing security to women and senior citizens , curbing property related offences and tender mafias.

The data as per the review report can be summarized in the following manner;

It was informed during the meeting that the commissionerate police have appointed special prosecutors for cases involving harassment of minor girls. Further Khurania has said that highway accidents are a matter of concern and they will analyze the matter to curb them. He said, recently they have inducted 200 traffic volunteers and we have plans to induct 100 more.