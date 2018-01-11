Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day parade in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure free flow of traffic and hassle-free State-level Republic Day celebrations in the state capital on January 26, the Commissionerate of Police on Thursday issued a public notice regarding traffic restrictions that will be imposed on the day.
Apart from that, traffic diversions will also be made during the rehearsals for the state-level parade on January 21 and 22, read the public notice issued by Commissionerate Police.
Here are the restrictions which will be imposed on the above mentioned dates:
- No heavy vehicle will be allowed to ply towards Master Canteen Square either from Ram Mandir crossing or from Rajmahal crossing from 6.30 am onwards on 26th January till the parade concludes.
- Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles will be allowed from Rajmahal crossing towards Ram Mandir crossing up to Master Canteen Square only on January 26. No vehicles will be allowed to turn towards PMG Square on Mahatma Gandhi Marg till the parade is over.
- No vehicle will be allowed to come towards Rabindra Mandap crossing from Housing Board crossing side from 6.30 am onwards on January 26 and will be diverted at Keshari Talkies crossing towards the left side lane.
- No vehicle will be allowed to move towards PMG Square from AG Square side and will be diverted from Jaydev Bhawan crossing towards IDCOL auditorium side.
- Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion crossing will be diverted towards Unit-4 at MLA Colony crossing.
- All the lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be sealed and only pedestrians will be allowed to go to Mahatma Gandhi Marg.
- The above stated restrictions on traffic movement will also be imposed during Rehearsal Parade on January 21, 22 and 23 between 2 pm to 5 pm and January 24 between 7 am to 10.30 am.
- Selling of gas balloon is strictly prohibited in the area between PMG Square and Master Canteen Square on January 26 from 6.30 am till the parade is over.
- Besides the above restrictions, the places which are designated as “Parking Places” are- BDA Bus stand near Railway station, open space in front of Congress Bhawan, open space in front of IDCOL Auditorium, open space in front of Jaydev Bhawan, open space in front of SBI in Unit-III, open space inside Rabindra Mandap and Unit-II Girls’ High School ground.