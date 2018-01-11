Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day parade in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure free flow of traffic and hassle-free State-level Republic Day celebrations in the state capital on January 26, the Commissionerate of Police on Thursday issued a public notice regarding traffic restrictions that will be imposed on the day.

Apart from that, traffic diversions will also be made during the rehearsals for the state-level parade on January 21 and 22, read the public notice issued by Commissionerate Police.

Here are the restrictions which will be imposed on the above mentioned dates: