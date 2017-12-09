Commissionerate Police introduces body, dashboard cameras in twin city

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to maintain transparency and avoid unpleasant incidents, Commissionerate Police today introduced body and dashboard cameras for traffic personnel in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The move came following several unpleasant incidents involving traffic personnel and public at various traffic junctions during check and to maintain transparency.

Nearly 240 body and 16 dashboard cameras have been distributed to the traffic wing of Commissionerate Police in the first phase. The cameras can capture both video and audio for over four hours and will be helpful in sorting out unpleasant situations, said Police Commissioner YB Khurania.

The electronic gadgets will come handy to ensure that all the enforcement activities are conducted in a more transparent manner, he added.

An SOP has already been prepared in this regard and training has been given to traffic personnel on how to use the gadgets and record incidents, he concluded.