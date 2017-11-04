PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Commissionerate Police hand over 43 stolen motorcycles to owners

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police today held a function at the Reserve Police Line here wherein Commissioner YB Khurania handed over 43 stolen and recovered motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and 3 laptops to its owners.

Owners who had received their properties belong to Kendrapara, Khurdha, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar.

The leftout stolen and recovered properties kept at different police stations will be further handed over to its respective owners after establishing proper ownership.

 

