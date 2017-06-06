Commissionerate Police gets new PCR fleet equipped with modern gadgets

Bhubaneswar: Adding more feathers to Commissionerate of police, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday flagged off 17 new PCR mobile vehicles including 5 patrolling motor cycles at a special function here.

Naveen said with increase in the numbers of PCR vans equipped with hi-tech devices for tracking vehicles and other technologies would enhance the patrolling capacity of the Twin City police resulting in providing safety to the inhabitants, he said.

“The new patrolling vehicles would surely help in checking the crime rate in Twin City as the vehicles are equipped with modern gadgets such as public address system, sirens and tracking device to trace current location of other PCR’s on duty”, said Police Commissioner YB Khurania.