Commissionerate Police conducts traffic awareness drive in city

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police and Traffic Police on Saturday conducted an awareness drive in the city on traffic rules, especially benefits of using helmets.

The drive was carried out at AG square here to create awareness among the citizens about the bizarre road accidents.

The police personnel explained the commuters about the benefits and loss that is faced for neglecting traffic rules. This apart, the CP also distributed 300 helmets free of cost.

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty, DCP Anup Sahoo, Traffic ACP Anup Kanungo and Traffic IIC Surendra Bal were present in the traffic awareness drive.