Twin City

Commissionerate Police brace up for new year celebrations

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
drunken driving

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police are bracing up for the New Year celebrations and announced on Tuesday that stringent action would be taken against drunken driving, rowdy behaviour and mischief mongers to ensure that the festivities pass off peacefully in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Official sources said nearly 16 platoons of police force including 10 platoons in Bhubaneswar and six platoons in Cuttack would be deployed during the celebrations.

Heavy police bandobast would be made around hotels, clubs and other public places while special attention would be given for security of tourists at Nandankanan, Dhauli and other tourist spots in the city.

Sending a strong message to hotel and clubs gearing up for New Year bash, Police Commissioner YB Khurania said under no circumstances public order and safety and security of citizens would be compromised.

Besides, no third party licence would be issued. Owners of hotels, clubs and other institutions have to take necessary permission for hosting any event for celebrations in the twin city.

The move comes in the wake of a clash that was reported at a star hotel in the State capital in 2016.

“We will not issue licences to any outsourcing agencies or any third party. Rather, necessary permissions will be issued only in the name of the owners of concerned hotels this year,” said Khurania.

Khurania further said that usually the Excise Department issues licences for serving liquor. While adequate steps would be taken to put a check on the incidents of rash driving under the influence of alcohol, violators would be taken to task.

The Police Commissioner further informed that elaborate measures are being undertaken by police for maintaining law and order during Zero Night celebrations.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
994
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark
Odia film industry Odia film industry
937
Entertainment

Flash back of Odia film industry 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top