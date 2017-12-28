Commissionerate Police brace up for new year celebrations

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police are bracing up for the New Year celebrations and announced on Tuesday that stringent action would be taken against drunken driving, rowdy behaviour and mischief mongers to ensure that the festivities pass off peacefully in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Official sources said nearly 16 platoons of police force including 10 platoons in Bhubaneswar and six platoons in Cuttack would be deployed during the celebrations.

Heavy police bandobast would be made around hotels, clubs and other public places while special attention would be given for security of tourists at Nandankanan, Dhauli and other tourist spots in the city.

Sending a strong message to hotel and clubs gearing up for New Year bash, Police Commissioner YB Khurania said under no circumstances public order and safety and security of citizens would be compromised.

Besides, no third party licence would be issued. Owners of hotels, clubs and other institutions have to take necessary permission for hosting any event for celebrations in the twin city.

The move comes in the wake of a clash that was reported at a star hotel in the State capital in 2016.

“We will not issue licences to any outsourcing agencies or any third party. Rather, necessary permissions will be issued only in the name of the owners of concerned hotels this year,” said Khurania.

Khurania further said that usually the Excise Department issues licences for serving liquor. While adequate steps would be taken to put a check on the incidents of rash driving under the influence of alcohol, violators would be taken to task.

The Police Commissioner further informed that elaborate measures are being undertaken by police for maintaining law and order during Zero Night celebrations.