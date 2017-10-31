PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Commissionerate police arrests an Andhra Pradesh trader for cheating over Rs 2 crore

Andhra Pradesh

Bhubaneswar: The commissionerate police on Tuesday arrested an Andhra Pradesh trader for allegedly cheating a city-based agro-product firm to the tune of over Rs 2 crore.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Chowdhury (39) of Vishakhapatnam.

He had taken a huge amount from Bhubaneswar-based an agro-product company for supplying iron ore, as per sources.

Rajesh had taken the amount as advance payment from the agro-product company for supplying iron ore. But he supplied low-quality iron ore, the sources said.

Unsatisfied with the quality of iron ore when the firm asked Rajesh to refund the pending amount, he did not refund the money to the company. Subsequently, the company’s MD lodged a complaint with capital police demanding legal action.

A case has been registered and Rajesh was produced in a court on Tuesday, according to reports.

