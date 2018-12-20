Commemorative coin, postage stamp on Paika Revolt

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release commemorative coin and postage stamp in memory of Paika Rebellion during his visit to Odisha on December 24.

The Centre has also decided to set up a chair in the memory of the event in Utkal University, Bhubaneswar at a cost of Rs. 5 crore, said Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a joint press conference.

The money will be released to the University as corpus fund to be kept in Escrow account. Expenses of the chair will be met out of the interest earned on the corpus fund, Sharma said.

The Culture minister also informed that the Prime Minister will also be inaugurating the Archaeological Museum, Lalitgiri which will surely add a new facet of tourism in the region and increase the immense potential of employment generation.

Briefing the media about the Museum to be inaugurated, DG ASI, Smt Usha Sharma said that in the larger public interest to boost tourism, as per policy of Site Museums, Archaeological Survey of India has constructed the Site Museum at Lalitgiri for display and protection of retrieved antiquities. T

he museum building has been constructed through CPWD by incurring an expenditure of Rs.10 crores. The whole complex is spread across an area of 4750 sq. m. The museum has been organized into six galleries with display of antiquities, etc. at a cost of Rs.86 lacs.

Huge sculptures of the Buddha and various Buddhist deities, architectural fragments of Viharas and Chaityas are arranged period-wise across six galleries. The most important finding of the Lalitgiri are relic caskets found inside the stupa during excavations in the year 1985. Three Khondalite stone caskets were found out of which two have one set of steatite, silver and gold caskets each with the relics inside in the form of charred bones.