Comedy queen Bharti Singh ties knot with beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa

New Delhi: Comedy queen Bharti Singh on Sunday tied the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a Hindu ceremony on December 3 in Goa. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family of the couple. In a video that was shared on Instagram, we can see Bharti and Haarsh completing the ‘phera’ ceremony. While Bharti looked pretty in pink, Haarsh looked dapper in a blue sherwani.
The wedding was attended by popular TV celebs like Adaa Khan, Mahhi Vij, Sunil Grover, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Anita Hassanandani, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt.
Bharti, who’s known to be quite bubbly, was seen enjoying her day and even pulled Haarsh’s leg during the jaimala ceremony. The couple exchanged garlands while Moh Moh Ke Dhaage played in the background.
Bharti and Harsh have been in a relationship for a while now. Few months back, Bharti took to micro-blogging site Instagram to spill the beans about their love story. The couple was also seen grooving on the celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.
The couple are also making a web series on their wedding and everything leading up to it. The wedding series, called Bharti ki Baraat’s first episode recently hit the internet, and it’s every bit as hilarious and adorable as you would expect it to be.