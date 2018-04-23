Comedian Rajpal Yadav gets 6-month jail in loan recovery case, granted bail

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to six months in jail on Monday by Karkardooma Court in a cheque bounce case.

However, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Amit Arora granted Rajpal bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The actor and his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with a loan case were convicted last Friday.

The court, however, did not award imprisonment to his wife, who was also held guilty along with Rajpal for the offence under section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act (NI Act), considering that she had signed those cheques on being asked by her actor husband.

In 2010, Yadav and Radha had taken a loan from a Delhi-based entrepreneur, MG Agarwal (owner of Murli Projects) for his Hindi debut directional film ‘Ata Pata Laapata’. The businessman had filed a case against Yadav and his wife in the high court after they failed to repay him the amount.

In 2013, Yadav was even remanded to 10 days judicial custody for concealing facts about the case. The court had also then ordered attachment of assets of the couple and attached his bank account of the Axis Bank and a company owned by him.

The judge had also issued a contempt of court notice against two women lawyers who were representing the couple and an oath commissioner for submitted an affidavit in the court which had forged signature of the couple.

In 2015, he had claimed in court that he had paid Rs 1.58 crore and has to pay back Rs 3.42 crore. He had also told the court that he had got a fresh offer from a company which had agreed to take up the liability of his loan. He had claimed that the loan would be repaid in 30 days.

Rajpal Yadav has done comedy films and is known for his impeccable comic timings. He is known for his performances in hit films like Bhoolbhulaiya, Partner, Hungama among others.