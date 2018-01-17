Color Parade-Save Earth in Infosys Campus in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: IT major Infosys witnessed a grand carnival recently with large participation Of BhuInfoscions organized on its clean and green campus. A parade was conducted to spread awareness on the importance of earth and why we should save our mother Earth. Earth is the only planet where a human being can survive; the earth has taken care of us like a mother.

For the sustainability of our planet, we should promise to fulfil our responsibilities towards Mother Nature. As a global citizen, it is our priority to protect our living planet from deterioration & to handover clean & green planet to our future generations. Maybe our single efforts may seem small but if thousands of youths can unite together towards nature conservation then one day our efforts will be a drastic step to protect our motherland Earth from destruction.

Every day we produce tons of degradable & non-degradable wastes & throw them anywhere recklessly. Smoke & harmful gases from our homes, vehicles or industries are suffocating our mother earth and few years down the line we will not be in a position to even breathe. We are disposing of dirty sewage, drainage & even chemicals recklessly to the water bodies. We have done nothing so far to save our water bodies.We have destroyed a forest and have turned agricultural lands to residential plots for our luxury but these are short term. In long run we won’t have food to survive, won’t have shed to rest and water to quench our thirst. All natural resources will soon deplete. We will pay for our deeds in future, hence we have to awaken before it’s too late.

As Blue colour is associated with Mother Earth and water we a team of 60 dressed in blue.Various models, plants, environment-friendly quote, blue hats were used for passing on message around protecting the environment. We marched around the campus with all the models made by our team embers so that the message is clear and loud. Our message included to save water, NO plastic Bags, Do not litter, Carry garbage bags while you are in picnic and clear your own stuff, No rain no Grain, use LED bulbs, Switch off lights while leaving your workplace, use dustbins etc.

Time has come when all should walk and work together to save water and our mother earth.