Crime

College student arrested with 20 gm brown sugar in Balasore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
brown sugar

Balasore: Excise sleuths today arrested a college student from Rajpur underpass of Jaleswar area Balasore district with seizure of around 20 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be of Rs 2 lakh in international market.

The arrested student has been identified as Swabhiman Nayak (22) of Matiapada under Sarbodayanagar in Puri district.

According to reports,aA patrolling team of Jaleswar Excise officials lead by Sub Inspector Haraprasad Rana detained the accused near Rajpur underpass this morning following his suspicious activities.

During search, the officials a pouch containing around 20 grams of brown sugar. The officials seized the contraband and took him into custody.

Excise Officials are interrogating the accused to find out the racket he was working for.

