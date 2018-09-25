College girl stabbed by classmate in Cuttack, critical

Cuttack: A college girl sustained grievous stab injuries after she was attacked by a fellow student with a knife in broad daylight in Adaspur block in Cuttack district on Tuesday. The injured girl and the accused are students of Udayanath College.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when a boy student, who is also the girl’s classmate, attacked her when she was headed to the college. The accused fled the area soon after committing the crime.

The girl sustained multiple stab injuries on her waist and leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), where her condition is stated to be critical.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident could be the fall out of an alleged love affair, said the police, adding that an investigation into the incident is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused.