College girl found hanging in Jajpur

State at Large
College girl found hanging
Representational image
Jajpur: A college girl was found hanging at her home in Panikoili village under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased, pursuing plus two, hanged herself with a rope late on Monday night. The family members, however, found her body hanging this morning.

The family members rushed her to the Jajpur hospital where doctors declared brought dead.

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. However, the exact cause behind the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained.

